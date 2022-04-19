Xbox Series X | S has totaled to date sales for 14.04 million unitsaccording to the estimates made by VGChartz: these are not official data, which as we know are not disclosed, but the result of cross-information from the distribution chain.

The real detections they just tell us that in March the Xbox Series X | S overtook PS5 in Europe, although that overtaking is due more than anything else to the age-old problem of limited stocks due to the semiconductor crisis that still persists.

Always according to the estimates of VGChartz, Nintendo Switch it was the best-selling console at the beginning of April, with 308,209 pieces and a total that would have amounted to 106.79 million units so far. Xbox Series X | S has instead sold 173,812 to reach the aforementioned 14.04 million pieces.

PS5 would have sold 144,833 units for a total of 18.85 million units to date, losing 81,000 units in comparison with PS4 in 2015 while the Microsoft platform earns, again compared to 2015, 89,000 units.

Both Sony and Nintendo consoles lose ground if we consider the 2021 data, respectively with a -22.1% and -4.5%, while at the same time Xbox seems to have substantially increased sales.