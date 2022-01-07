In the last weeks Microsoft has pushed its consoles a lot: there have been promotions for both Xbox Series S that Xbox Series X, although inventories continue to run low due to reduced component production. However, it seems that in the UK things went well for Microsoft, as there was an interesting figure at Christmas.

As he points out Christopher Dring on his Twitter profile, December 2021 was Microsoft’s best-selling month when it comes to Xbox Series X / S. Better because it has also passed the launch month for both consoles. Some impressive figures which, although not yet reported, promise to be undoubtedly incredible.

Undoubtedly, these are good times for the Xbox division, not just for consoles, but for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service which continues to offer numerous games for all subscribers.

Still going through the numbers for December in the UK, but as a bit of a tease … looks like December was the biggest month ever for Xbox Series S and X. Yes, including the launch month. – Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 7, 2022

Among this collection of games we remember that Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.