From a Windows Central investigation, possible clues about another emerge exclusive game for Xbox Series X | S and PC produced in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios, in this case one 4X real-time strategy identified as Project Indus by Oxide Games.

This information also comes from the recent report drawn up by Jez Corden, a Windows Central journalist, based on various clues and information collected, as happened with Project Cobalt, the possible new steampunk RPG by InXile.

The title in question also appeared in the famous list of GeForce Now, the protagonist of a leak that reported rather sensational information including several exclusive PS5 and PS4 for PC, only partially denied by Nvidia which defined it as “hypothetical”.

In any case, even on this Project Indus there is no certainty, but the idea is interesting: it would be a strategic RTS 4X, which is something reminiscent (by one feature or another) of Civilization, Humankind or Stellaris, focused on resource gathering, management, evolution and conquest.

Developers, Oxide Games, they already have experience in the field being authors of Ashes of the Singularity, so the association between team and gender makes sense, even if everything else has to be confirmed. It would also be a rather particular choice: an RTS 4X is not exactly the typical exclusive that happens to see around, beyond Age of Empires 4, always by Xbox Game Studios, but it is also true that the internal teams Microsoft are proving remarkable variety of productions in recent years.