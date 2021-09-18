In addition to InXile’s Project Cobalt, Windows Central reports also check Project Indus from Oxide Games, a title that should be a 4X real-time strategy.

It should be something in line with Humankind, Stellaris and of course Civilization with gameplay focused on gathering resources, managing, evolving and conquering cities and entire empires. For those unfamiliar with the developers, these are the creators of Ashes of Singularity and the concept art at the bottom is a taste of what the game’s setting could be.

Choosing one strategic 4X , it must be said, it is rather unusual given that it is not this kind of titles to move the market leaving out cases like Age of Empire, of which the fourth episode is always in the hands of Microsoft. It would certainly be a great sign of eclecticism and variety for the Xbox ecosystem.

Corden first heard about Project Indus in the spring of 2021 but for now there is no indication of a possible launch window.

Source: Windows Central