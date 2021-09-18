There is still a lot of mystery about some titles in development for the ecosystemXbox, after numerous acquisitions around the world. The wait for the new title InXile for example, however, it seems to increase given Jez Corden’s account of Windows Central. In fact, from what emerged from the insider, we currently have Project Cobalt in development and some artwork published by some collaborators of the development team seem to suggest a steampunk setting linked to an RPG scaffold.

The information is still very little, but at Microsoft they are certainly not idle and inXile is a software house that has always been involved in the role of role. The project in question should be an FPS RPG characterized by a setting inspired by the Industrial Revolution between steam, zeppelins, retro-futuristic robots and towns reminiscent of the Victorian era.

The concept art present in this news is created by the artist Aleksander Danilovac and according to Corden it should be quite representative of the Project Cobalt setting.

The game is still quite far away for the moment and according to journalist Jeff Grubb is aiming for a release in 2023.

Source: Windows Central