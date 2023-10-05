Earlier this week, Rockstar quietly added a 60fps toggle to Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 5. The game, which was released back in August for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, can be played on PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility. And now, that little toggle gives PlayStation 5 users a new framerate to play around with while exploring the Wild West.

However, there are some Xbox Series X/S players who are now feeling rather left out by Rockstar, asking where their 60fps Red Dead Redemption port is.

When Rockstar brought Red Dead Redemption to PlayStation 4 and Switch, it directed its Xbox community to the original 360 version of the game. As Digital Foundry noted earlier this year, the Xbox Series X and One

So, while this version has 4k resolution and can be played thanks to backwards compatibility, it is limited to 30fps. As spotted by IGNthis is something that has become a bone of contention among numerous Series X/S users.

“Damn, this actually sucks,” wrote one Reddit user on a post discussing the PS5’s recent 60fps patch. “Hoping that the 360 ​​version gets FPS Boosted, and if they can’t, they really need to release the port for Xbox consoles.” The same user said they “would gladly buy this game again for 60fps alone”.

Another user in the same thread asked: “Where’s ours, Rockstar?” Another called this lack of 60fps on Xbox a “fumble” on Microsoft’s part.

Others were perhaps more understanding, and pointed to the fact the Xbox version of the game was the original with backwards compatibility. “We’d have to wait for a current Xbox One release before we see parity,” one response reasoned.

“PS5 owners have had to buy the game again,” another added. “If they do that on Xbox Series, then of course it’ll get the 60fps update.”



But even with this rationale, news outlet PureXbox had the same question: “Microsoft, Rockstar – where’s our 60FPS option?!”

In an article published soon after the Red Dead Redemption team announced its PS5 update, the author admitted they felt “a bit left out to be quite honest”, adding that they would “love to see a 60FPS solution for Red Dead Redemption on Xbox in the future”.

Eurogamer has asked Microsoft and Rockstar for further comment.