We are all looking forward to the integration between Xbox Series X | S and Discord voice chat, but Microsoft’s next console update will bring improvements for PC gamers as well.

In a post published on Xbox Wire, the team of programmers who are working on the next update of the system software of the Xbox Series X | S and One explains that at the same time as the global launch of the update there will be a rollout for the firmware of the controller. console.

With this new patch we aim to improve, for example, the integration of third-party pads used through the Xbox Adaptive Controller, to then talk about the interventions aimed at solving the bugs that led to the disconnection of the Bluetooth of the Xbox branded joypads on the PC and decrease the latency in the link. The console on the other hand will benefit from an even faster start-up after this update.

The new firmware is currently being tested for Alpha Skip-Ahead users of the insider program.