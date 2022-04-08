Stocks of Xbox Series S and in particular of Xbox Series X they have been increasing in the last six months or so, mostly at the end of 2021, and there seems to be a reason for that.

According to the podcast Xbox It waslast year Microsoft would have actually entered into an agreement to obtain the “priority on chip supply“for the Xbox Series X and S, which has led to more console availability (especially in the UK) closer to the holiday season.

“Around April [dell’anno scorso], I received an email telling me that Microsoft will have many consoles available this fall. And in the end they did, didn’t they?”

“Microsoft paid for chip priority in factories, which is why we’ve seen a lot more consoles and we’re still seeing a lot more Xboxes now … for me, it’s a smart investment“.

Late last year, Microsoft successfully launched the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Special Edition, and the stock buildup of the standard version led to record UK sales in December, even surpassing launch month in terms of sales. units sold.

Meanwhile, even recently, the Xbox Series X and S were the best-selling consoles in the UK in March 2022, with the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 both lagging behind. If the rumor is true, it looks like the strategy is paying off for Microsoft.

Source: Purexbox.