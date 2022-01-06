Following yesterday’s rumors about the possible will of Microsoft to remove or disable permanently there developer mode featured in Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, the company wanted deny that there is this will: the wave of deactivations occurred due to a normal maintenance of the system and, in some cases, it could have been an error that will be resolved shortly.

To explain the matter he intervened directly Jason Ronald, the lead designer of the Xbox Series X | S project, who wanted to clarify the matter: “We have no intention of removing or disabling developer mode on Xbox consoles. We continue to believe and support a thriving community of indie app developers and games on Xbox, “Ronald reported.

Deleting some accounts would seem to be due to a simple one maintenance operation, which deactivated those accounts that had been inactive for some time, but it seems that the total deactivation was the result of a error: “As part of a scheduled and periodic maintenance on the removal of inactive accounts, a number of Partner Center accounts used to enable developer mode on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S have been inadvertently disabled,” explained the designer of the new Microsoft consoles.

“We are actively working for identify and reactivate Developer Mode on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, if your account has been inadvertently deactivated and you want to expedite the reactivation process, please contact ReportApp@Microsoft.com. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to remedy this as soon as possible, thank you for your patience. “

In fact, various testimonials from users who had found themselves with the account deactivated also noticed a reactivation within a short distance. The fear about the possible total deactivation of the Xbox developer mode started yesterday especially from the ModernVintageGaming YouTube channel which had previously dealt with the issue of this Xbox mode in connection with the use of emulators. Microsoft’s initiative might seem like one threat to emulation on the console even if the question still had some rather dubious sides: the developer mode normally presupposes the use of the console to develop games or apps, so it is also quite normal that this is deactivated if it is clear that it is not used.

On the other hand, emulators like RetroArch and the like still work even with the console set in standard retail mode, therefore much of the alarmism about the impossibility of using emulators was still unjustified, although it is always possible that these can be removed in the future, given the gray area in which they move based on their use.