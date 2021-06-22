Xbox Series X | S have considerable compatibility with monitors, but to simplify the choice Microsoft has started collaborations with various manufacturers to launch the line of monitor “Designed for Xbox”, featuring HDMI 2.1 and able to make the most of the potential of the new consoles.

The new monitors in question will have the “Gaming Features for Xbox” stamp and will contain several typical features for the exploitation of Xbox Series X and Series S, such as the presence of the Variable Refresh Rate, support for 4K at 120 fps and possibly Dolby Vision, in addition to HDR.

Microsoft introduces the Xbox certified line of monitors

These are all features supported by Xbox Series X | S and more experienced users will probably know how to choose a monitor that can support at least some of these according to different needs, but the presence of a console support certification Microsoft however, it could make the choice easier for many.

For the moment, only three monitors have been presented and moreover very high-end, but it is likely that the family of certified displays for Xbox will expand in the next period, with an increasingly wider intake of HDMI 2.1 on the new ones. models. So let’s see which are the monitors mentioned for now: