Microsoft released its results for the third quarter of its fiscal year, showing strong performance for the business Xbox of the company.

For the three months ending March 31, 2022, gaming revenue increased 6% year-on-year. Microsoft added that this is improving from an already solid quarter in 2021, a year that benefited from the launch of the Xbox Series X / S and stay-at-home measures.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad further analyzed this figure, revealing that revenues reached $ 3.74 billion and declaring this the “best quarter without a holiday“in the history of Xbox.

Ahmad reports that Xbox content and services (which include game sales, digital transactions, subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass, third-party game royalties, Xbox-related cloud services, and advertising) account for 81% of or approximately game revenue. $ 3.02 billion.

This is a 4% increase over the same period in 2021 and the first time this segment has generated more than $ 3 billion during the first quarter of a calendar year.

However, Microsoft’s chief financial officer, Amy Hoodmentioned that this growth was “below expectations“.

Xbox hardware revenue, meanwhile, was up 14% thanks to both continued demand and increased supply for Xbox Series X / S.

Hood warned that production shutdowns in China due to the latest outbreak of the coronavirus have impacted Xbox hardware, as well as manufacturing original Surface and Windows equipment.

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella discussed the Xbox results, starting with the claim that the owner of the platform has “took shares globally for two consecutive quarters“.

He added that Xbox Series X / S was the market-leading next-generation console during this quarter in the US, Canada, UK and Western Europe. Earlier this week, NPD Group revealed that Xbox enjoyed its biggest-ever March in terms of US sales, and that Xbox Series X / S generated the most dollar sales in the past. quarter.

Nadella also discussed the growth of Xbox Cloud Gaming, with over 10 million people streaming titles to date. Xbox Cloud Gaming is only available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, which indicates that at least 40% of the 25 million Game Pass subscribers, as revealed this year, are enrolled at the top tier.

The CEO added that the number of hours played by Game Pass subscribers has increased by 45% and can be measured in the billions, although he did not provide an exact figure.

Finally, he added that the game’s revenue Azure for the first nine months of the fiscal year, they increased by 66%.

Ahmad reports that content and services make up 81% of revenue, while hardware accounts for the remaining 19%.

Looking back at the nine months ending March 31, 2022, gaming revenue increased 10% year-on-year to over $ 10 billion. Hardware revenues increased by 25%, while Xbox content and services increased by 6%.

Growth contributed to that of More Personal Computing, the segment in which Microsoft includes its gaming business. Total revenue for this segment increased 11% year-over-year to $ 14.5 billion in the third quarter.

However, this is actually Microsoft’s smallest division in terms of revenue, behind the $ 15.8 billion generated by Productivity and Business Processes and $ 19.1 billion from the Intelligent Cloud.

Overall, Microsoft’s revenue for the third quarter was $ 49.4 billion, up 18% year-on-year, and Xbox represents only a small portion of the company’s overall business (only 7.5 % during this quarter).

Operating profit increased 19% to $ 20.4 billion, while net income increased 8% to $ 16.7 billion.

Source: Gamesindustry.biz.