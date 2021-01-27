The games division of Microsoft is going through its prime in his 21 years of life and in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The technology firm exceeded $ 5 billion in revenue in the last quarter of 2020, a figure that was reflected in the drive for new Xbox Series X / S, which also became the best of the launch of their consoles.

The company based in the United States presented this Wednesday the results corresponding to its second fiscal quarter, which corresponds to the last quarter of last year, which includes the launch of its new generation consoles on November 10.

The arrival of the Xbox Series X / S boosted hardware revenue 86 percent, while Xbox content and services grew 40 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019. Overall, the Gaming division grew 51 percent up to over 5,000 million dollars.

During the presentation of the results, the CEO of Microsoft, Satya nadella, said that the launch of Xbox Series X / S was the most successful of the company’s consoles, with the largest number of equipment sold in the month of launch, according to the Videogames Chronicle site.

In addition, the subscription video game service Xbox Game Pass reached 18 million users.

Microsoft did not compare the figures, but sales of the two models were marked by tight supplies. In this sense, Microsoft’s chief financial officer, Amy Hood, said that the company expects that the trend extends to on March 31, when this quarter ends.

Microsoft grows not only thanks to Xbox

On the other hand, the Redmond giant presented on Tuesday some sponsoring economic results that surprised analysts with a 31% year-on-year profit increase, driven especially by increases in the shares of its Azure cloud platform, the rise of the new Xbox Series X / S consoles and its digital services.

Between July and December 2020 (the first half of its fiscal year), the company earned $ 29,356 million, far exceeding the $ 22,327 million announced in January 2020.

To seize the moment of the video game industry, especially after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the new Xbox Series X and S consoles, Microsoft launched its own cloud gaming platform, Project xCloud, last year., which offers more than 150 games for $ 14.99 per month without the need for a physical device.

Microsoft’s commitment to cloud video games includes titles such as Destiny 2, Gears of War 5, Grounded, Halo 5 and Minecraft Dungeons, and is available in 22 countries with the exception of Argentina.

In the style of Stadia, owned by Google, xCloud allows you to play without having a specific physical device (a console), with the aim of creating a kind of “Netflix of video games” that Internet users can access from anywhere and always and when they pay a subscription.

Microsoft’s good numbers encouraged investors on Wall Street and the firm’s shares rose 4.47% to $ 242.71 by title in electronic transactions after the close of the New York Stock Exchange.

SL