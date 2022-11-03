Phil Spencer commented just a few days ago that the pricing policy of Microsoft will change after Christmas and the first price increase of Xbox Series X it has already been clarified in some territories. Specifically, it is known that those of Redmond have raised the price of their most powerful console in India, as well as that of some of the peripherals.

The information was revealed via a Resetera user, who confirmed the Xbox Series X / S price increase in the country. Specifically, Xbox Series S will cost 35,990 rupees (445 euros), while Xbox Series X will go up to 55,990 rupees (692.30 euros). Therefore, it appears that the price increase in the Indian market will be quite considerable.

The user of Resetera, called Natestellar, regretted the decision to increase the price of Xbox Series X / S in the Indian territory, because the games are a real luxury item in the country, since almost in the territory they live in complete monopoly of Sony.

In fact, the user assures that Microsoft’s movement goes against nature in the territory, given that little by little it seemed that both the Redmond consoles and the Xbox Game Pass were gaining a certain presence. However, after this increase, and taking into account that the PlayStation 5 price is lower in the traditional model (39,990 rupees for the digital model and 49,990 rupees for the player model), Microsoft’s growth will really suffer.

