According to what was published by VGChartz, a site specializing in the sales of consoles and video games, Xbox Series X / S has already sold more units than Xbox 360 in the same period or 17 months.

VGChartz reports that Xbox Series X / S has sold a total of 13.87 million units in 17 months, while at the time Xbox 360 it had sold 9.38. The site also claimed that Xbox One took two years to achieve such a feat, so we can say at this point that next-gen consoles will be Microsoft’s best-selling.

In this regard, too Aaron Greenberg took the opportunity to thank Xbox players for this milestone. Quoting VGChartz’s tweet, Greenberg said: “Thanks to all the people who have helped support the growth of Xbox so far in this generation. There is a lot of work to be done and hopefully the supply will continue to improve globally as well.” .

Thanks to all the people who have helped support the growth and adoption of Xbox so far this generation. Lots of work ahead and hopefully supply continues to improve globally as well. https://t.co/4J4PVDOexb – Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍ & male; ️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 21, 2022



Microsoft is betting everything on its next-gen consoles, but above all on its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.