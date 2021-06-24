Nintendo Switch does not rest and once again monopolizes the ranking of best-selling titles of the week.

They are not large numbers if we put them in comparison with those of PS5 and we no longer say with Nintendo Switch, but they do represent a large increase compared to what was usual with the manufacturer in the generation of Xbox One and Xbox One X. In this In this sense, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have improved their purchase figures in the Japanese market for another week, placing 3,684 units from June 14 to 20.

Video game studio has already sold 100,000 copies in JapanTo put it in context, 2,694 Microsoft devices were sold last week, while 14 days ago these figures dropped to 630 consoles. Naturally, this improvement is greatly influenced by the arrival of new shipments of Xbox Series X | S to Japan, but they are undoubtedly quite positive considering the low sales averages to which Xbox One was accustomed in Japan, rarely close to the thousand.

The leadership in hardware is once again a thing of Nintendo Switch with 75,077 consoles, supported this time by a video game studio that has debuted on a fairly good footing in the Japanese islands already exceeding 100,000 copies sold. Other releases for the hybrid system, such as Ring Fit Adventure, follow in the top software, with no proposals for other consoles in the ranking.

For its part, PS5 lowers its demand a bit to 15,346 once the momentum of the launch of Ratchet and Clank: A separate dimension in Japan has been overcome. Then we leave you, like every week, with the 10 best-selling video games in Japanese territory, as well as a look at the sales of the main consoles.

Game sales (running total) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) – 31,487 (102,728) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 13,005 (2,640,913) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsof) – 12,316 (2,007,544) [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo) – 12,184 (159,586) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) – 10,393 (2,233,900) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 8,957 (3,880,206) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) – 7,787 (2,265,122) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – 7,732 (784,047) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 6,656 (4,312,498) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 6,094 (6,801,696)

Console Sales in Japan (Running Total) Switch – 61,467 (16,365,857) PlayStation 5 – 13,905 (698,420) Switch Lite – 13,610 (3,903,023) Xbox Series X – 3,141 (39,326) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,441 (136,725) PlayStation 4 – 667 (7,792,802) Xbox Series S – 543 (13,185) New 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 481 (1,166,100)

