Despite a very good launch compared to all previous generations of Xbox, Series X and S they still have ample room for improvement in several aspects. The portal Windows Central has taken care to collect user suggestions and propose an infographic that explains which are the priority aspects to improve.

Although the statistical sample was conducted on a basis of just a thousand feedbacks collected on Twitter, 1000 people are still a reliable enough catchment area to understand where to plug holes.

The major problem that appears in the 17% of the cases concerns theXbox Game DVR, that is the functionality that allows you to record game scenes, take screenshots and manage live broadcasts. The 16% of people note that there are problems of a general nature to the console operating system, an issue of importance vital – in all senses. It follows in third place with the 14% of consents the perception of a lack of support for Japanese development studies, which in fact are much more frequently attracted to their counterpart consoles, despite the fact that the latest generation of Xbox has still had positive effects in Japan.

The only other problem it collects more than 10% of votes are “improvements to first party games”, which includes requests for breathe new life into old IPs and give more information on upcoming games, such as State of Decay 3, Perfect Dark, Fable and so on. Other requests included in this block see players asking for the production of very cinematic third-person action games, perceived as the prerogative of Sony.

Other concerns that have garnered less consensus, but no less important, concern the absence of virtual reality on Xbox, problems with applications and localization problems, backwards compatibility in particular on Series S and improvements to the lens system.

Source: Windows Central