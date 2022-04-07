According to what Christopher Dring of Games Industry shared, Xbox Series X / S they sold better than PS5 And Nintendo Switch in March 2022 in the UK, but fewer and fewer consoles are available for purchase.

Dring writes on Twitter: “March seems to have been another tough month for consoles in the UK. Particularly for PS5, although the situation has improved since February“.

“Xbox Series S and X had their best month in March, mainly due to the arrival of more X consoles. All three platforms experienced year-over-year sales decline.“.

Dring’s tweet was picked up by well-known analyst Benji-Sales who added: “Xbox Series consoles were best-selling in the UK for March, better than Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5“.

“This also follows strong retail signals of large Xbox Series X shipments in the United States for the month“.

Xbox Series consoles were the # 1 selling platform in the UK for the month of March ahead of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 This follows strong retail signs of big Xbox Series X shipments in the US for the month as well. https://t.co/0JNsg5koDa – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 5, 2022



In short, the month of March 2022 saw Xbox dominate on PlayStation and Switch but the production limits, caused by the lack of components, continue to put Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo in difficulty.

Source: Twitter.