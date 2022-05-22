Something that needs to be recognized in the games division of Microsoft is that it tries by various means to give commercial continuity to its platforms and the proof of this is that despite Xbox Series X / S have come out taking the game to a new level, the legendary Xbox 360 proves she’s still alive, as she recently received a new update.

Unlike other occasions however, this is not a traditional upgrade with system stability in mind. In this case it is an update released in response to complaints from some Xbox 360 players who reported that the pin system that allows you to block your favorite games and applications was not working.

The arrival of the Xbox 360 update was announced by Eden Marie, director of engineering for Xbox, who showed that support managers continue to pay attention to their community: “thanks to the 2 people who reported that the pins no longer worked on Xbox 360 consoles. A fix for the service is being implemented, if after 24 hours you are still having problems, please let me know“.

Thanks to the two of you who reported that pins were no longer working on Xbox 360 consoles (!). A service fix is ​​being deployed, if you still see problems after 24 hours, please let me know. – Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) May 18, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Currently, many Xbox 360 games are available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S thanks to the backward compatibility program, however there is a small percentage that still can’t make the leap into the next-gen and prefer to leverage the historic console again.

Source: Pure Xbox