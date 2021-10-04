With the arrival of new home consoles almost a year ago, video games are attracting attention, but they are taking up more and more space on discs. With regard to Microsoft, Xbox Series X / S can accommodate an expansion SSD Seagate which is as fast as the basic SSD, but not exactly affordable.

There is currently only a 1TB model available. However, Seagate is expected to launch a 512GB SDD in the next future. At least that’s what several retailers suggest. Among these we find a series of American stores, as reported by Windows Central, which thus show a 512 GB memory expansion card from Seagate.

Seagate also appears to be preparing to offer a USB-based SSD storage solution, which will allow games to be stored separately from the internal storage pool. While you won’t be able to play next-generation games from this USB-based memory expansion, moving them from the USB SSD to the internal SSD should be faster than downloading them again.

Currently still no price has been provided and Seagate has not yet formalized the news among other things. We just have to wait for more information.

Source: Eurogamer