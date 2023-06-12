Xbox Series X Pro, or what will be the name of a possible mid-gen upgrade, will it materialize or not? Second Phil Spencer no: the CEO of Microsoft Gaming said in an interview with Bloomberg that it is not a priority.

Although the CEO of Take-Two said a few weeks ago that PS5 Pro and Xbox Series Pro are probably on the way, Spencer denied that possibility, explaining that his company is focused on current hardware.

“That’s not the feedback we’re getting right now,” Spencer said, referring to a possible mid-gen upgrade, and adding that the teams are pretty happy with the Xbox Series X.

Of course, it is also true that only a few hours have passed since the announcement of a new Xbox model, the black Xbox Series S with 1 TB SSD, so in the end it is not known how things will really go from here to the next years.

There’s also the sense that statements like those related to Starfield’s resolution and frame rate suggest that next-gen consoles have already reached its technical limits.