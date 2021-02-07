The more the sales of new generation consoles report, we are finding interesting data. Like Xbox Series X outsold PS5. It already happened in the UK and now also in South Africa. Only in the UK, the Xbox Series X and S not only outsold the PS5 but also the Nintendo Switch, which is definitely a feat for Microsoft’s new consoles. We are in a new generation of consoles that in all respects looks very good for Xbox, seeing how the Xbox Series X outsells the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch in some countries.

This information on the sales of next-gen consoles in South Africa comes to us from BT Games and Raru, two of the country’s top retailers that have sold both consoles since their November 2020 launches. The companies told MyBroadband that They had sold more Xbox Series X units than PlayStation 5 consoles in recent months.

Xbox Series X outsells PS5 again

BT Games didn’t reveal exactly how many more Series X units it had sold, Raru told MyBroadband that Xbox Series X outsells PS5 by nearly double sales. Raru said he had a “much larger allocation” of the Xbox Series X and S console available when his pre-orders launched last year. So it seems that Microsoft is determined that its console reaches all parts of the world. Which is not obvious, after all, with the limited stock suffered by consoles, these types of decisions become important.

“Since then, although the Xbox Series X console has been out of stock for the last month or two. However, there are some limited stocks available again on the Xbox Series S ‘console. Raru

Meanwhile we will continue waiting for the Xbox Series X and S stock issues finish, although it seems that we will have to wait until after the middle of the year.