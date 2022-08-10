Through eBay it is possible to buy an Xbox Series X without surcharges and without bundles of any kind. The cost is in fact € 499. Few units are available at this address.

The seller is veroncart-srl with 99.6% positive feedback. You can pay with PayPal, G Pay, Visa, Mastercard and American Express. You can return the product within thirty days. You can also do the one-year warranty extension with Allianz Assistance IT for € 25.10.

Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s current generation “main” console. It has an optical player and allows you to play at a higher quality than the Xbox Series S. The seller reports a “limited quantity available”.

Xbox Series X

