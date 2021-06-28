Microsoft has just announced a highly anticipated step: from now Xbox Series X power up service Xbox Cloud Gaming, that is, the games run on the latest generation console from Microsoft at the highest possible quality.

“We’ve updated Microsoft’s datacenters around the world with the fastest and most powerful Xbox hardware, to give you faster load times, improved frame rates, and the next-generation gaming experience. To ensure lower latency and a high quality experience on all devices, streaming will be at 1080p up to 60fps.“

Of course, Microsoft doesn’t want to stop there and has already promised it will continue to innovate its infrastructure over the next few years.

Meanwhile, Xbox Cloud Gaming has been made available for all subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PCs with Windows 10, on Apple phones and tablets and on browsers. It is possible to subscribe in twenty-two countries, with more coming in the coming months / years. Supported browsers are Microsoft Edge, Chrome and Safari. If you are interested, you can start from Xbox Cloud Gaming official site.

It should be remembered that i progress they will be linked to the profile and not to the peripheral used, for example you can play Outriders on iPad, then start it on Xbox Series X and find yourself in the same game point where you left off.