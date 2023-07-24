The known billbil-kun leaker unveiled via Dealabs that Microsoft may be ready to unveil a new one controllers for Xbox Series X|S. It would be called Stormcloud Vapor and should be available fromAugust 8, 2023at the price of 69.99€. The controller may be Forza Horizon themed.

billbil-kun had in fact previously stated that the new controller could be related to the Xbox driving game, but we know that Microsoft usually announces and distributes variants of their controllers on a very regular basis. It is therefore not impossible that “Stormcloud Vapor” is an untethered controller and that a version for Forza Horizon arrive at the release of the game, set for October 10, 2023.