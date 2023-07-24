The known billbil-kun leaker unveiled via Dealabs that Microsoft may be ready to unveil a new one controllers for Xbox Series X|S. It would be called Stormcloud Vapor and should be available fromAugust 8, 2023at the price of 69.99€. The controller may be Forza Horizon themed.
billbil-kun had in fact previously stated that the new controller could be related to the Xbox driving game, but we know that Microsoft usually announces and distributes variants of their controllers on a very regular basis. It is therefore not impossible that “Stormcloud Vapor” is an untethered controller and that a version for Forza Horizon arrive at the release of the game, set for October 10, 2023.
Microsoft and controllers
At the moment we don’t have a picture of this controller, so it’s hard to know exactly what it is. Recall that Microsoft has already released six different Xbox controllers in 2023. We are obviously talking about purely aesthetic differences, but it is a good number, with Stormcloud Vapor poised to become the seventh.
Precisely, in February it distributed Stellar Shift, while in March Velocity Green and the blue and red versions of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller arrived. Sunkissed Vibes (peach and pastel blue) was then made available in May and the Starfield themed controller in June.
As always we remember that billbil-kun is a leaker: The information is not to be taken as official, although it is an extremely credible source who shares reliable information on a regular basis.
