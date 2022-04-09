Microsoft is working on a review of the Xbox Series X equipping it with a Smaller SoC and characterized by ahigher energy efficiency, according to Brad Sams, a journalist close to the world of the Redmond home. This will not guarantee any variation in the performance of the games, but will mostly serve to lower production costs, a common practice during the life cycle of a console.

“Microsoft is always working on hardware revisions. The console has been on the market for 18 months or so, but the version it has started manufacturing is probably at least 12-14 months earlier. In the world of technology it is” a design. dated “, says Sams in his latest YouTube video, explaining that consequently the company’s goal is to create hardware overhauls over time to cut manufacturing costs, in this case by making smaller, more energy-efficient chips improve.

“I don’t think we will see improvements in game performance. Microsoft is always working on making chips more efficient because that lowers manufacturing costs. We have seen the same with Xbox One. I think it is accurate to say that Microsoft is working on smaller and better chips. higher energy efficiency “.

Xbox Series X

As mentioned in the opening revisions in terms of hardware are on the agenda during the life cycle of a console and more often than not they happen without consumers even noticing, since they are usually not even announced publicly.

