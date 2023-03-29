The arrival of Diablo IV is getting closer and it seems that the highly anticipated Activision Blizzard title will be accompanied by a themed console dedicated to all fans of the series. The June 6th in fact it will not be only the video game that will appear on the shelves but, according to what was said by the well-known leaker @billbil_kun on Twitter, an Xbox Series X themed edition will also accompany the release of the title.

Again according to the leaker, the console should cost $559.99 USD; only $60 more than the standard edition which, considering it’s supposed to be bundled with the game, is a more than justified premium. Despite this small collaboration with Xbox it should be remembered as the agreement between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard is still on the high seas and in fact it seems that the game will not be available immediately on Xbox Game Pass.

Continuing to talk about the game, Diablo IV was recently made available to users first with a closed beta reserved for those who had booked the title and then with an open beta for everyone. The two tests have created some doubts about the management of the servers but Rod Fergusson, general manager of the game, immediately put his hands forward by pointing out how the beta was used to test just that and the problems encountered will not be present in the final version. Diablo IV will arrive on June 6 on PC and old and new generation consoles.