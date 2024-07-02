On the contrary: we are probably facing the two most similar platforms ever from this point of view, perfectly matched in terms of performance in third-party games (the only ones valid for a direct comparison, clearly) and therefore capable of standing out only for the exclusives and some specific features.

The larger of the two consoles from the Redmond house boasts more sophisticated components and its GPU is able to express a computational capacity equal to 12 TFLOPS versus 10.23 for PlayStation 5 yet in games this clear difference has never actually been seen.

This time it really seemed that Microsoft could do it: if not to achieve higher sales (and “win the generation”, therefore), at least to establish a performance hierarchy that should have seen it at an advantage over Sony. But no: Xbox Series X Is More Powerful Than PS5, But Only On Paper .

There is a reason, but it’s too late to recover now

The news is that the Digital Foundry editorial team believes they have finally understood the reason for this anomalous situation: according to what was revealed by several AAA developers, Sony is making available more versatile development tools and easy to use, while offering better optimized hardware where it is needed.

PS5 Slim

It actually seems like Relive the challenge between Xbox 360 and PS3, but with the roles reversed: during the seventh generation, Microsoft dominated for several years thanks to a console that was less powerful on paper but easier to program and use, and which in fact often managed to offer the “superior version” of multiplatform titles.

It is useless to go over again what happened after, the prodigious recovery of the Japanese company and its ability to quickly return to the top. We are more interested in noting that in almost four years Xbox has not been able to reverse this trend, and that now even the flag of the greatest power is about to vanish with the arrival of the much talked about PS5 Pro.

What we will witness starting from the end of this year will be a very complex battle, fought on different fronts and sometimes with opposing approaches, which will see the debut of GTA 6 as a potentially central element with respect to the outcome of the clash and a last attempt by Xbox in 2026 with its next (last?) console.

The hope is that in their attempt to prevail, the two companies will produce their best products ever: we will be here to enjoy them, one way or another. How about you? Let’s talk about it.