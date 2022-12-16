It is well known that Xbox Series X both on paper more powerful than PS5but so far we haven’t seen a big difference between the two consoles, beyond variations in terms of average resolution and frame-rate on the games, and this would be due, according to a developer of WRC Generations, to the fact that the GPU in particular is yes more powerful, but also more difficult to take full advantage of.

According to Benoit Jacquier, technical director of WRC Generations within KT Racing, the advantages of the Xbox Series X GPU architecture would not be easy to exploit, compared to some features of PS5, and this above all with regard to the games developed according to the trappings of the previous generation, i.e. the cross-gen.

“Thanks to clock speed higher, PS5 allows for more immediate and simple to exploit advantages compared to the previous generation “, therefore probably with regard to development environments more linked to the previous architecture of the consoles, i.e. PS4 and Xbox One.

“Although the raw GPU power of the Xbox Series X is superior, it is more difficult to take full advantage of,” Jacquier explained, “it requires a better work in parallel in order to take advantage of the 52 CUs”, he said, making it clear that it is a programming style that is still not very widespread among game developers today.

“However I suppose, on the long termbetter performance can be obtained on Xbox Series X”, concluded Jacquier, interviewed by GamingBolt. So it is possible that differences may emerge later in this generation, perhaps on titles that are developed exclusively for the new platforms.