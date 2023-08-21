Microsoft is launching a range of official consoles wraps for Xbox Series X – including a design inspired by Bethesda’s upcoming space RPG and sandwich-collecting sim Starfield – that’ll go on sale across Europe, Canada, and the US starting in October.

The new wraps consist of solid core panels layered with a fabric finish that are designed to fold around a console and provide a customization option Microsoft describes as “more affordable and more sustainable than purchasing a special edition or limited edition console”.

Wraps are secured in place through a combination of hook, loop, and silicon printing on the interior of each panel, and Microsoft says the design ensures vents are kept clear and, thanks to small “feet” at the bottom of each wrap, that air can flow freely through the Xbox Series X.



Initially, three wrap designs will be available; two are fairly unremarkable camouflage-style offerings – a white and gray option called Arctic Camo, plus a blue and purple version known as Mineral Camo – but the third is a slick Starfield variant, featuring white paneling and gray detailing intended to complement the official Starfield controller and headset.



And here it is, all laid out.

Of the three designs, Microsoft is launching the Starfield wrap first. It’ll be available in Europe, Canada, and the US from 18th October, costing £44.99/$49.99 USD. As for the camo options, they arrive a little later on 10th November and at the slightly cheaper price of £39.99/$44.99 USD. However, while both designs will be available in Canada and the US, only the Mineral Camo will be making its way to Europe initially.