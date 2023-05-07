Through Amazon is available again Xbox Series X. The console is on sale for €499.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The current price it is the regular one for Xbox Series X. The product is sold and fulfilled by Amazon. It was since March that the Xbox Series X was no longer available on Amazon, so if you are interested and do not want to wait another month before finding the console, you should buy it.

Xbox Series X is the “major” console from Microsoft. Compared to Series S, it has an optical drive, so you can use discs from previous generations of Xbox (only a fraction of Xbox 360 and Xbox Original discs are compatible). In addition, Series X is more powerful than Series S and provides higher performance. The package also includes an Xbox controller and cables.