Unfortunately, this version of the Xbox Series X will not be able to be purchased on the market, because it will only be distributed in very limited quantities through a competition organized by Microsoft, the winners of which will be able to obtain this special console.

Microsoft has announced a particular custom version Of Xbox Series X dedicated to Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon visible in the image above and decidedly interesting from an aesthetic point of view, especially as regards the voluminous case-shaped package.

A competition to win it

For participate in the competition, it is necessary to reply to the tweet shown below and report the hashtags shown, all by September 1, 2023, with all the rules that are visible to this address. This seems to be valid also in our parts and in most countries of the world.

Obviously, it won’t be easy to be extracted to get the console, but trying certainly doesn’t hurt. Strangely, just as the launch of Starfield approaches, Microsoft has decided to promote an initiative related to Armored Core 6, but this only underlines the extraordinary period we are in, from the point of view of videogame releases.

As for the launch of the new FromSoftware game, we remind you that it is set for August 25, 2023. Just today we saw a gameplay video on the 1v1 and 3v3 PvP multiplayer, while we also remember our recent interview with director and producer.