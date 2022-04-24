Gamers Nexus found and bought on Ebay a Xbox Series X devkitand after spending the considerable sum of $ 1,500 he discovered a few interesting things … including the gargantuan amount of memory: the devkit mounts well 40 GB of RAMmore than double the 16 GB of the current console on the market!

Unfortunately, there was no way to thoroughly test the software or games, given the machine ban of Microsoft, but we could focus on the hardware. The first thing that catches your eye is that the XDK (Xbox Series X Developer Kit) doesn’t look like the current Series X at all, but is more like an Xbox One X.

Examining the motherboard you can see as many as 20 RAM banks, 10 on one side and 10 on the other. Having so much RAM available is for developers to use debug in the background, working with del not optimized code And unpack builds on the console.

Unfortunately it is not possible to do a stress test and see how the dissipation system fares, but if you have any ideas on how to run something on it, please write to Burke in the comments section of the video.

Source: Tom’s Hardware