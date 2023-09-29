If the PS5 bundle with EA Sports FC 24 didn’t convince you, you can now opt for a package from Microsoft: Xbox Series X + EA Sports FC 24 + Forza Horizon 5 (Premium Ed.). The discount reported byAmazon offer is €79.99, or 12%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The list price of this bundle is €639.98. The current price is also the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The bundle includes one Xbox Series, which is the largest console from Microsoft that has an optical reader. Furthermore, it offers two games: EA Sports FC 24, or the new “FIFA”, and a copy of Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition which includes the FORZA HORIZON 5 RALLY ADVENTURE expansion, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, the VIP subscription, the Car Pass and the welcome pack.