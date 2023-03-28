A Diablo 4 Edition Of Xbox Series X would be arrivingaccording to the well-known French leaker billbil-kun, who for the moment has not been able to provide many details on the console beyond the price and release date, which is clearly the same as the Blizzard game: June 6th.

Available for $559.99, the Diablo 4 branded Xbox Series X may not be a bundlesor at least this term is not used in the product description, so it may be only a console with a design inspired by the action RPG but without the title included, in fact.

In short, a few hours after the image that reveals the complete map of Diablo 4, the enthusiasm for the game grows further, especially by the aspiring new owners of an Xbox Series X.

billbil-kun couldn’t say when exactly the official announcement of this Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Edition will arrive, but we imagine it won’t be long. Or maybe, who knows, Microsoft could wait for the approval of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the FTC.