Things are getting better for the Microsoft console. Now it seems that Xbox Series X could double the 4K FPS of its games with new AMD graphics technology. AMD just introduced FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), a tool that will compete with Nvidia’s DLSS. AMD showed off FSR, part of the FidelityFX toolbox, with Godfall running on an RX 6800 XT graphics card. Internal AMD testing showed a 59% FPS increase with Godfall running at 4K with ultra quality enabled.
Is FPS improvement increases as we go on the quality settings list: FSR also supports normal, balanced, and performance quality mode, with the results for the latter more than tripling the game’s FPS. And the Xbox Series X could double the 4K FPS of its games using this same technology.
Xbox Series X could double the 4K FPS of its games
FSR is, on paper, comparable to Nvidia DLSS, which uses machine learning which allows them run games at higher resolutions or frame rates higher without higher hardware demands. When it launches on PC on June 22, FSR will be available for a variety of GPUs and platforms, including many popular cards from Nvidia. AMD repeatedly emphasized that it would be compatible with all modern AMD GPUs, including next-gen consoles.
In a release, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Series X | S will support FSR in the future. This follows the April release of FidelityFX on Xbox consoles. It is not clear when we will see the use of this on Xbox consoles, but it is clear that with this technology the Xbox Series X could double the 4K FPS of its games.
