Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X Console Wraps, or covers for the console that give it an alternative style. Specifically, the company showed three models, two in camo style and – most importantly – one dedicated to Starfield. But only two will come in Italy.

The Redmond company explains: “We know that gamers want to be able to customize their consoles and show their support for their favorite games, and we’re offering an option that is cheaper and more sustainable compared to buying a special or limited edition console. With the launch of Series X Console Wraps, you can customize the console you already own.”

“The bands have been specifically designed for Xbox Series X and have a custom, precision fit. Every detail has been considered to ensure the console’s performance is preserved: the vents are all unobstructed and small feet have been added to the base of the fascias to ensure air can flow freely through the console. Crafted from solid core panels and layered with high-tech fabric finishes, the Wraps are folded around the console and secured with a hook and loop. The inside of the bands are printed with silicone designs that keep the band in place.”