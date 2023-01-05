Microsoft surprisingly today announced a Xbox Series X bundles which includes and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition which will be launched worldwide at a price of 559 euros. Launch in US, Canada and several Asian countries already this week, while in Europe, Latin America and other regions the launch is planned by the end of January 2023.

As for the contents, we find a standard model of Xbox Series X, complete with Xbox controller and HDMI 2.1 cable, and a copy of Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, which includes:

The basic game.

The expansion Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels .

. L’ expansion two of Forza Horizon 5 due out in 2023.

of Forza Horizon 5 due out in 2023. The Car pass of Forza Horizon 5 with 42 additional cars.

of Forza Horizon 5 with 42 additional cars. Welcome pack with 5 special cars, a player’s house, 1 voucher to purchase any available car from the in-game showroom, and 3 vouchers to purchase any common or rare clothing item.

with 5 special cars, a player’s house, 1 voucher to purchase any available car from the in-game showroom, and 3 vouchers to purchase any common or rare clothing item. VIP Membership of Forza Horizon 5 with various rewards. Includes 3 exclusive Forza Edition cars, the VIP crown, decorative items, emotes, horn, a free player house, double credits as a race reward, a bonus weekly spin of the Super Wheel of Fortune and much more.

This is the first Xbox Series X bundle after the limited version of Halo Infinite. It certainly comes a little late compared to the release of Forza Horizon 5 but it could still prove to be an interesting entry point for those who have yet to buy the console.