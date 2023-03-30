As is well known, it seems that Diablo IV is having a kind of special collaboration with Microsoftsince the game in its promotions is usually recommended to play on consoles Xbox, beyond having versions for other platforms. And now, one more step is announced regarding this union with a new console X-series.

Microsoft just announced the bundle of Xbox Series X – Diablo IV. This includes a console and a wireless controller, the game Diablo IV for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Oneand the armored light-bearing mount, Caparison of Faith. From now on you can book with a suggested price of $559 USDand will be on sale next June 6, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that the box is decorated with a video game theme, specifically alluding to the video game cover, which is a long-awaited sequel by fans of Blizzard. For its part, the title would come in the form of a download code, something that fans who collect this saga surely might not like.

In news related to this game, it was recently reported that open beta players were experiencing issues with the version for pc on performance issues. If you want to know what has happened to many cards in the line 30 from NVIDIA, We invite you to click on the following link.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: It seems that as they get closer to closing Microsoft’s deal with Activision Blizzard, they are becoming more friends, this could be an indication that we will also see the game on Game Pass. We will have to wait to see.