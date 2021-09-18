Xbox Series X will come back available from MediaWorld shortly, the retailer announced on Facebook. When? On 22 September, as usual, around 15.00 in the afternoon.

We reported some time ago that Xbox Series X stock problems could last until 2023, so if you want to get hold of the new console Microsoft You definitely want to try to seize this opportunity.

That said, we know very well how the management of queues on the MediaWorld website has not been the best possible so far, with frequent problems of excessive traffic that have sent the servers into a tailspin and prevented many users from queuing up at the right time. Maybe this time it will be different!

To have more chances to succeed, MediaWorld remembers, you must already be registered on the site, have an active credit card or PayPal account and have entered all the data correctly. Better check before the big day.

If, on the other hand, you are interested in the Sony platform, PS5 will also be available shortly from MediaWorld.