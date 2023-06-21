Microsoft has announced a price increase For Xbox Series X And Xbox Game Pass which will involve Italy and most countries other than the United States, Japan, Chile, Brazil and Colombia.

The xbox series x price it will go from the current 499.99 euros to 549.99 euros starting from August 1, 2023, thus equalizing the price increase applied by Sony for PS5 last year. No price increases are planned, however, for the Xbox Series S, which will maintain the recommended price of 249.99 euros.

With regard to Xbox Game Pass the price of the monthly subscription to Ultimate will go from 12.99 euros to 14.99 euros. The basic one for consoles, on the other hand, will undergo an increase from 9.99 euros to 10.99 euros. There will be no changes to PC Game Pass, which will continue to be offered at €9.99 a month.

Game Pass surcharges will be active from 6 July 2023 for new memberswhile they will be in force starting from 13 August 2023 for those who are already subscribed, therefore we suggest you extend your subscription before the price increase.

