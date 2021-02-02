Mike Spencer, Head of Investor Relations, has confirmed that the stock of Xbox Series X and Series S will remain very limited in the coming months, and he has said that he does not expect the situation to start to improve until next June.

We must put this information in context, and we are talking about June as the best possible scenario. This means that it is possible that the availability of Xbox Series X and Series S don’t really improve until august, or even september. This fits precisely with the statements of Lisa Su that we saw recently. The CEO of AMD also pointed to the second half of 2021 as the start date of the chip shortage recovery.

It is very important to relate the words of Mike Spencer with the statements of Lisa Su for a very simple reason, and that is that AMD is, after all, who should supply Microsoft with APUs that it needs to be able to manufacture its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Without these APUs, the Redmond people cannot replenish stock, which means that their dependence on AMD is total in this sense.

Patience, buying Xbox Series X and Series S will continue to be practically impossible

And the same is happening with PS5 since its launch. The next generation consoles became in the target of speculators and resellers from the beginning, and they are not willing to sacrifice the money they have invested in these consoles. As we saw in this article, they are draining almost all stock replenishments that hit the market, a strategy that is not going to change in the short term.

Until there is a large-scale replenishment of stock, or interest in next-generation consoles is significantly reduced (which is unlikely, that may be said), the situation we are currently experiencing is not going to change. With this I want to tell you something very simple but very important: that it is probable that, even if the supply improves and there are replenishments of stock from June or August, the drainage effect is most likely to be maintained in the short term, and that we continue to have problems buying Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and also PS5.

AMD is doing all it can, but Sunnyvale company depends on TSMC to be able to produce its chips (CPUs, APUs and GPUs) in 7nm process, and unfortunately the Taiwanese giant cannot cope with the needs of all its customers, including AMD.

There are many problems that the semiconductor sector drags, although we could group them into three great keys: the drainage effect that has generated speculation and resale, a limited production capacity and unable to cover the orders of the main players in the sector, and a new fever of cryptocurrencies, which has triggered the demand for some PC components (cards graphics, mainly).

The only thing we can do right now is be patient, and not resort to resellers or speculators. If you want to buy the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, if you are looking for a PS5, or if you need a next generation graphics card, wait, do not fall for the resellers game. Not only you will be throwing money, but also, you will be contributing to make this type of practice profitable, as they continue to occur.