Whenever you talk about the best-selling consoles, there are some brands that always seem to be mentioned. As could be seen in the sales comparison between PS5 and Xbox Series X and SMicrosoft has sold about 3.5 million units of its next-generation consoles. But an even more impressive tidbit is the next-gen Xbox consoles were the top-selling consoles in the UK last month.
This news is courtesy of GamesIndustry.biz head Christopher Dring, who revealed that the PlayStation 5 took the crown in November and the Nintendo Switch was the top seller in December. It is true that the new generation consoles at this time sell what they produce, but it is no less important to highlight the importance that Xbox is having in today’s market with their next-generation consoles.
The creator of the Original Xbox is interested in launching an Xbox Classic Mini
Xbox Series X and S were the best-selling consoles in the UK in January 2021
The fact that among the best-selling consoles, the Xbox Series X and S are above even the Nintendo Switch it is undoubtedly a great merit. According to Dring, Nintendo Switch sales increased 20% in January 2021, and yet they lost to the Xbox Series X and S. The PS5 also lagged behind in sales, although in this case this is due to a lack of stock by PS5. Right now, both Xbox and Sony sell all the next-gen consoles they put out
This is why we can’t really do too many comparisons at the moment considering the lack of supply that affects all next-gen consoles. Yet it is nice to see that Xbox Series X and S are off to a good start in 2021.
These are the Xbox Live functions most requested by users according to a report
In the UK last month, Xbox Series S / X was the best-selling console. That’s 3 different best-selling consoles in the UK over the last 3 months (November: PS5. December: Switch)
