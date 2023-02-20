Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S they cost more in Sweden. It’s about the first price increase practiced by Microsoft for its consoles in Europe. In the official shop of the Xbox Series X company it now costs 6,195 Swedish crowns, or € 560.38 at the current exchange rate. The price has been increased by 500 Swedish kronor, or €45.23 at the current exchange rate.

Xbox Series S instead costs 3,895 Swedish crowns, or € 352.33 at the current exchange rate. The previous price was 3,300 SEK. Swedish stores have also adapted to the price increase, at least for Xbox Series X. Series S is still at the original price, but we imagine that it is only a matter of time before it is adapted to Microsoft’s new directives.

Of course, a price hike for two-year-old hardware is an unusual situation. Usually after such a period the price of the consoles is cut. However, considering the global economic situation and the fact that Sony has already increased the price of its consoles with PS5, the situation appears less astonishing than it seems.

For now, Microsoft hasn’t announced plans to increase the price of the Xbox Series in the rest of Europe as well, but it must be said that the increase in Sweden came suddenly, so potentially the same could happen elsewhere.