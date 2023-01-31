Microsoft has announced that the price Of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will increase in Japan of 5,000 yen, or just over 35 euros, starting from February 17, 2023.

Specifically, the recommended price of the Xbox Series X will go from 54,978 yen to 59,978 yen (about 424 euros), while that of the Xbox Series S will rise from 32,278 yen to 37,978 yen (about 268 euros). We are therefore talking about a price increase of about 9% for Series X and 17% for Series S.

Microsoft has not yet announced price changes for the European and US markets. In any case it must be said that the increases in Japan are due to the unfavorable exchange rate of the yen, with Microsoft therefore aiming to align prices to those of other markets.

“After carefully evaluating market conditions in Japan, we have decided to change the suggested retail price of Xbox consoles in the country,” reads the statement issued by Microsoft.

“We regularly evaluate the impact of local pricing to maintain reasonable consistency across regions. This pricing review impacts our customers and was a difficult decision to make, but going forward, we will continue to deliver the definitive Xbox experience that our customers expect”.