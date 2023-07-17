Insider billbil-kun has revealed all the details on the new controller wireless for Xbox Series X and S , but certainly also compatible with Xbox One and PC. Naturally this is unofficial information, which therefore must be taken with due caution, but considering who they come from we can consider them if not certain, at least with a great probability of being true.

Xbox controller updates

New controller coming to Xbox?

The new controller, codenamed ‘Jemez’, will cost €69.99 / US$69.99 and will likely be Forza Motorsport themed, although there’s no certainty on that point. According to the leaked information, it could be launched on October 10, 2023, ie together with the driving game, even if it is not excluded that it will be made available in advance, as happened with the Starfield controller. On this point, however, there is no certainty.

The insider is unclear whether it will be a completely new controller, which could even integrate the haptic feedbackhighly requested by the Xbox community, or if it will simply be a special edition controller launched with the Xbox Series X/S.

There are currently no images of Jemez, so it’s not easy to predict the design. In short, we don’t think anyone would be surprised to see a specific controller for Forza Motorsport, but we’ll see what Microsoft has in store for the future.