The always very active Klobrille has made an interesting infographic showing some of the previously announced titles for Xbox Series X and S arriving in 2023, between exclusives and third parties. In fact, there are really many and they predict a good year for the owners of the Microsoft console, certainly richer in big titles than 2022.

Naturally in the lead we have the titles of the Xbox Game Studios already confirmed (or almost). We start with Starfield by Bethesda Softworks and Redfall by Arkane Studios, and then move on to Turn10’s Forza Motorsport. It is a nice hat-trick of triple A, to which must be added Minecraft Legends, Age of Empires II and IV, Ghostwire: Tokyo, of which the exclusive PlayStation console will end, and ARA History Untold. Very little is known about the latter.

For the rest we have some console exclusive definitely interesting, such as The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Ark II and STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and many other third-party games, including some already well-known names such as Valheim and Persona 4: Golden.

In short, already from this list it is clear enough that in 2023 there will be no shortage of games on Xbox and Game Pass (many of the titles are already confirmed for the service).