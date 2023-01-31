The production of consoles and video games is evidently becoming more and more expensive and it is precisely for this reason that in the last period it is not difficult to see this world victim of some increases in sales prices. This time it was a Microsoft which, following various market assessments, has deemed it appropriate to increase the costs of its consoles in Japanese territory.

The price of Xbox Series X will rise to ¥59,978 from the previous ¥54,978 while that of Xbox Series S will come to ¥37,978 from ¥32,278. The Redmond company shared the news with some discouragement, Microsoft is aware of the discontent that a price increase can cause in the general public but, as always, they ensure that this increase in costs will also be synonymous with an increase in the quality of the services they offer.

Phil Spencer had already hinted at this possibility, the rival company has been a rival for some time sony and some third-party manufacturers have raised the prices of their games and consoles in different areas of the world and Microsoft could not afford to fall behind. Go Motorsport, Redfall And Starfield they will cost $69.99 at launch in the United States. As consumers, the news can only make us turn up our noses but, aware of the market trend, we can do nothing but swallow the bitter pill and dedicate ourselves again, when possible, to this great passion of ours.