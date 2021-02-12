The sales of Xbox Series X and PS5 have given much to talk about. We have seen interesting comparisons that show us that PS5 has failed to get a big advantage over Xbox Series X, and also that Xbox Series X has even been the best-selling console in the UK, even above the Switch (in January). But the truth is that most of these figures are estimates, and the problem of stock of new generation consoles continues to be present due to the high demand for them, as well as due to the pandemic.

While game console resellers have been making it difficult for the general public to get their hands on the systems, the sales figures are still doing quite well. However, according to one analyst, although Xbox Series X and PS5 sales should be outpacing their predecessors, they’re just matching them.

Xbox Series X and PS5 sales would be similar to those of Xbox One and PS4 at launch

The analysis firm, Ampere Analysis, has published a report on how Xbox Series X and PS5 sales at launch may not have performed as well as they should. While the specific reasons vary for each company, similar next-generation console supply restriction issues and sales issues during the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have been at the root of the problem, according to this analysis.

According to the estimates in this report, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sold a total of 2.8 millions of units since November. During the same amount of time after launch, the Xbox One sold 2.9 million units despite launching in fewer markets around the world. On the other hand, Sony has matched the performance of the PS4, selling around 4.2 million units worldwide.

All in all, this report on Xbox Series X and PS5 sales seems to go contrary to previously reported figures on Xbox having sold 3.5 million. And also on reports from Xbox that this was, in fact, the best console launch in its history, having broken a world record for the brand.