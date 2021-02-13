One of the big issues that was compared during the launch of the new consoles was their different cooling systems. Each company showed how they had solved an aspect that was of great concern to users. And they were not similar cooling systems, not even close. The debate of which is better was opened on many occasions, but now we have a good test in which they put the cooling systems of Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 to the test.

The Youtube channel Gamers Nexus has been commissioned to carry out a fairly exhaustive test to contrast how each of the consoles solves heat dissipation. And above all it focuses on an aspect that has led many users to find a location for these in their room, the expulsion of heat.

As many will recall, the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 heat dissipation solutions are very different. Microsoft opted for a compact and vertical chassis, through which the air flow is passed directly to expel it through the opposite of the air intake. Thus created a straight flow of air passing through a group of heatsinks that used vapor chambers to improve heat dissipation from components. Sony opted for a different model, where a large turbine and a quite bulky system of heatsinks, playing with a variable air flow that was creating a somewhat more complicated air flow.

With these issues in mind, the channel wanted to focus on how each one of them expels the air. To do this, the first thing to do is use a technology that allows you to see the expulsion of hot air in each console. They even test how each console draws in air to cool the console. The case of Xbox Series X is quite interesting, because it generates a fairly large flow of air that expels it because of that great extension that it has at the top. In the case of Playstation 5 this air expulsion seems more limited, but the operation of the system seems to move a very high flow of air anyway.

It is a very interesting video, which, as a scientific experiment, also allows you to see why do not put any obstacles in the air expulsion areas. It also solves the question of whether it is better put the Xbox Series X lying down or standing up, being somewhat indifferent to the correct operation of the system, it seems better optimized for standing. How do you have the console on? Have you noticed any excessive heating of your favorite entertainment system?

