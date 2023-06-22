After PS5, also Xbox Series X, the “high-end” console proposed by Microsoft for this generation, will adjust its price, obviously upwards. To declare it is Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, in an interview with The Verge.

The Xbox Series X console, in some markets including the Italian one, reaches PS5: it will cost just 549.99 euroslike its rival. The current price of Xbox Series S will not undergo any change, it will remain on 299.99 euros.

To increase in price is not only the Microsoft console, but also its well-known subscription: the Xbox Game Pass. The subscription will go from a price equal to 9.99 euros per month at 10.99. This change is only valid for the base version of the console subscription.

The PC version will not experience any price changes, as reported by Microsoft itself, while the version ultimate will pass by 14.99 to 16.99 euros per month.

Kari Perez has released the following statements on the matter:

“We have kept the same prices for consoles for many years and have decided to adjust them for competitiveness reasons in some markets” “These Game Pass price adjustments are unrelated to the Activision Blizzard deal and are intended to accommodate local market conditions”

Microsoft has been keen to state that there is no correlation between the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard and this change of plans: how will Microsoft users take it?